It appears that Regina charity donors aren't the only ones fed up with Rob Schneider, with his musician daughter Elle King sharing how she's tired of him "talking out of his ass."

Appearing on the Dumb Blonde podcast hosted by Bunnie XO, King shared how she goes "four or five years without talking" to her father, explaining, "He's just not nice."

"You can want someone to change so much," King said. "You can't control anyone else's actions, and you can't control people's feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."

Schneider's right-wing, conspiratorial beliefs — which he regularly shares via his account on X (formerly Twitter) — led him to being booed out of a fundraiser for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation in June. Attendees claimed that his engagement featured tangents about "vaccines, women's rights, how white men are persecuted" and anti-trans jokes.

"I disagree with a lot of the things that he says," King shared of her father's views. "You're talking out of your ass and you're talking shit about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it's like, get f—d. He's just talking out of his ass and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."