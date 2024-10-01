Daniel Day-Lewis is making a return to acting with a new feature film directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled Anemone, and was co-written by the father and son duo. It will mark Daniel Day-Lewis's first role since appearing in 2017's Phantom Thread, and Ronan Day-Lewis's first feature.

THR's report says that Anemone "explores family bonds, specifically those involving fathers, sons and brothers." The film's cast also includes Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

"We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator," Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement [via THR]. "They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B."

Prior to appearing in Phantom Thread in 2017, Daniel Day-Lewis announced his retirement from acting. The actor earned Academy Awards for his roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.