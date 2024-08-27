Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival has unveiled its complete programming lineup for 2024.

Celebrating its 36th edition, Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival runs from September 14 to 22, with screenings taking place at SilverCity Sudbury, located at 355 Barrydowne Road.

The 2024 festival program showcases a diverse array of voices and experiences, featuring works from Indigenous, Francophone, Canadian and international filmmakers.

Gala presentations and special screenings for 2024 include Andrew Currie's The Invisibles, José Lourenço's Young Werther, Ricardo Trogi's 1995, Johnny Ma's The Mother and the Bear, Nor Fingscheidt's The Outrun, Michael Clowater's Drive Back Home, Tracie Laymon's Bob Trevino Likes It, Sean Baker's Anora, Naomi Jaye's Darkest Miriam, Omar Majeed and Peter Mishara's Disco's Revenge, Maryam Moghadam & Behtash Saneeha's My Favourite Cake (Keyke Mahboobe man), Lucy Lawless's Never Look Away, René Richard Cyr's Nos belles-soeurs (Our Sisters-in-Law), Patrice Sauvé's La petite et le vieux (The Little Girl and the Old Man), Marie-Claire Marcotte's Rêver en néon (Neon Dreaming), Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson's Rumours, Yasemin Samdereli's Samia, Coralie Fargeat's The Substance and Julia von Heinz's Treasure.

Films screened as part of Cinéfest's Features Canada, Cana-Doc and Cinema Indigenized (Nishnaabek Dbaajmawaat) programming blocks include Sook-Yin Lee's Paying for It, André Forcier's Ababouiné (Ababooned), Mackenzie Donaldson's All the Lost Ones, Durga Chew-Bose's Bonjour Tristesse, Philippe Lesage's Comme le feu (Who by Fire), Lowell Dean's Die Alone, Meelad Moaphi's His Father's Son, Léa Pool's Hôtel Silence (Hotel Silence), Annick Blanc's Jour de chasse (Hunting Daze), Matthew Rankin's Une langue universelle (Universal Language), Gillian McKercher's Lucky Star, Jason Buxton's Sharp Corner, Amar Wala's Shook, Jake Horowitz's A Thousand Cuts, Manon Briand's Tous toqués! (All Stirred Up!), Marie-Hélène Viens & Philippe Lupien's Vous n'êtes pas seuls (You Are Not Alone), Karen Knox's We Forgot to Break Up, Yuqi Kang's 7 Beats Per Minute, Josephine Anderson's Curl Power, Simon Ennis's The Hobby, Guillaume Maidatchevsky's Kina et Yuk (Kina & Yuk), Ryan Cooper and Eva Thomas's Aberdeen, Neil Diamond and Catherin Bainbridge's Red Fever and Kaniehtiio Horn's Seeds.

The two selections making up the In Full View: Crisis, Conflict, Conscience slate include Meryam Joobeur's Who Do I Belong To (Mé el Aïn), following a Tunisian family facing troubling secrets; and Brian J. Smith's A House is Not a Disco, chronicling the legacy and future of Fire Island Pines, the storied queer beach town in New York state.

The Cinema 9 Prime Time slate, meanwhile, features Avi Federgreen's Home Free and Ron Dias's Morningside, the former capturing a family grappling with secret pacts that have come to life, and the latter a portrait of challenges facing the titular Scarborough community.

World cinema and documentary screenings include titles from Spain, Australia, Finland, Iraq, Switzerland, France and more, while three slates of short films come from creatives in Canada, China, France and the United States.

Festival passports, packages of 4 and 10 General Admission tickets, and individual tickets for Gala Film Presentations are now on sale via Cinéfest's official website.