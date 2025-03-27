The Calgary Underground Film Festival has just announced the lineup for its 22nd year of programming. Presented by Lukes Drug Mart, the festival will take place from April 17 to 27 at Globe Cinema, and will include over 50 feature films and special events in its 10-day run.

As Western Canada's largest film festival, CUFF is recognized as a top genre film festival in the circuit, and has showcased diverse programming that defies convention, from horror and sci-fi to indie comedies and documentaries.

This year's festivities will kick off with the release of Andrew DeYoung's Friendship on April 17. Local Alberta feature films Shadow of God, This Too Shall Pass and the episodic series Renegade Fever will also make their festival debuts this spring, and CUFF will close its 22nd year with the Canadian premiere of horror-comedy Clown in a Cornfield on April 27.

CUFF will also welcome back festival staples this year, including the Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat-Cereal Cartoon Party (April 19), the 48-Hour Movie Making Short Film Showcase (April 27) and the third edition of Indie Game Bash (April 18). Additionally, over 65 filmmakers, actors, creators and industry professionals will attend the festival to participate in post-screening Q&As, live script readings, free panels and networking opportunities.

"Every year, we get so excited with the anticipation of the festival, showcasing so many wild films and welcoming so many guests," CUFF Festival Director & Lead Programmer Brenda Liberman shared in a release. "This year is no different, and the programmers have selected a super eclectic mix of films: a variety of genres, from around the world, with all sorts of budget levels, and awards behind them. There is no shortage of unique and absurd this year."

Tickets and information about the festival's schedule are available now on CUFF's website.