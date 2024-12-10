Winterruption YEG 2025 — win a pair of wristbands to the festival in Edmonton!

Published Dec 10, 2024

Enter for your chance to win a pair of wristbands to the fifth edition of Winterruption YEG — taking place throughout Downtown Edmonton from January 22 to 26!

The fest is back to heat up the bleak midwinter once again with hot music, comedy, drag and more. This year’s diverse lineup includes performances from Owen Pallett, DijahSB, Cheekface, Badge Époque Ensemble, Hotline TNT, Ducks Ltd., La Sécurité, Cola and many more (check out the playlist below).

Don't miss your chance to win and fill out the form below!



