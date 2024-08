Published Jul 24, 2024

Enter for your chance to win this very special Toronto Symphony Orchestra prize pack and take in some symphonic splendour throughout the semester!

Exclaim! is giving one lucky university or college student in Canada a chance to win four pairs of main-floor tickets to concerts at Roy Thomson Hall (because you deserve an exciting evening out!). The shows include Pictures at an Exhibition (September 25), Simply the Best: A Tina Turner Tribute with Adrienne Warren (October 15), Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 (October 24) and Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker: Land of Sweets (November 27).

Even if you don’t win, we encourage you to sign up for the TSOUNDCHECK program (open to ages 15–35) so you can score tickets to tons of concerts for as little as $22. Tick the box in the form to sign up, or go here.

For your chance to win this sweet prize, fill out the form below!