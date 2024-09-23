NostalgiaCon Toronto — win a pair of passes to meet your favourites from 'Degrassi', 'Duke Nukem' and more!

Published Sep 23, 2024

Enter for your chance to win two passes to NostalgiaCon at Enercare Centre Hall C on October 5 from 12–7 p.m.

Toronto's fresh new convention brought to you by Northern Gaming Events is exactly what anyone who watched way too much Canadian TV in the early '00s needs. Featuring a Degrassi, Kenny vs. Spenny, Ax and Smash and Duke Nukem panel, you'll get to meet some of your favourite stars like Pat Mastroianni, Stacie Mistysyn, Sam Tarasco, Kenny Hotz, Spencer Rice and many more.

In addition to celebrity guests, NostalgiaCon's programming includes a retro marketplace with vendors galore, pumpkin carving, cosplay contests, live wrestling shows and more. Full schedule details and ticket information available here.

