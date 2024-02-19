comedy reviews
Michael Che Gloriously Pranks Colin Jost on April Fool's 'SNL' Episode with Quinta Brunson
April 1, 2023
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2023
Quinta Brunson was an astounding and dedicated host and Lil Yachty brought us to the dark side of the moon on a rather stellar April Fool's...
'SNL' Scored a Comedic Touchdown Thanks to Travis Kelce
March 4, 2023
PUBLISHED Mar 5, 2023
NFL star Travis Kelce was as enthused as any host could possibly be, with some acting chops to boot, and country pop singer Kelsea Ballerin...
Jack White's Electrifying 'SNL' Performance Couldn't Quite Save an Off-Kilter Episode
February 25, 2023
PUBLISHED Feb 26, 2023
Utilizing very few members of its sizeable cast this week, Saturday Night Live welcomed both Woody Harrelson and Jack White to its Five-Tim...
Even Coldplay Couldn't Spoil an Excellent 'SNL' Episode with Pedro Pascal
February 4, 2023
PUBLISHED Feb 5, 2023
Pedro Pascal was a terrific host and the writing staff and cast did everything they could to help him shine, while Coldplay's painful posit...
Michael B. Jordan Brought 'SNL' to Life While Lil Baby Put It to Sleep
January 28, 2023
PUBLISHED Jan 29, 2023
Michael B. Jordan was certainly a charismatic and affable host who'd clearly bonded with frequent scene partner, Heidi Gardner, while Lil B...
Aubrey Plaza Showed Her Range on Star-Studded 'SNL' Featuring Amy Poehler, Tony Hawk and More
January 21, 2023
PUBLISHED Jan 22, 2023
Aubrey Plaza was a terrific, funny and fully engaged host, busting out a dynamic array of theatrical skills, while Sam Smith's two performa...
Cecily Strong Bids Goodbye to 'SNL' with Tearful Final Episode
December 17, 2022
PUBLISHED Dec 18, 2022
Austin Butler was a dynamic and great host, Lizzo charmed as she usually does on Saturday Night Live, and, in a day-of surprise, Cecily Str...
'SNL' Had Its Best Show This Season Thanks to Steve Martin, Martin Short and Brandi Carlile
December 10, 2022
PUBLISHED Dec 11, 2022
With Steve Martin and Martin Short ready to be playful and dark for some well-written sketches, Brandi Carlile rising to the occasion again...