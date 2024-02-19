comedy reviews
Nate Bargatze and Foo Fighters Shone on a 'Saturday Night Live' Mired in Flubs
October 28, 2023
Ingenious, unassuming stand-up Nate Bargatze had his hands full acting in decent sketches, Foo Fighters conjured their younger, poppy alt-r...
Bad Bunny Outshone Bad Writing on 'Saturday Night Live'
October 21, 2023
On double-duty, Bad Bunny did a fine job as host and musical guest, and while he outshone some lazy writing, anyone would've had trouble st...
Pete Davidson Was Heartfelt on Star-Studded 'SNL' with Taylor Swift, John Mulaney and Ice Spice
October 14, 2023
A humble and funny Pete Davidson returned to the show that established him as a star and didn't disappoint, while Ice Spice did her best to...
Brian Jordan Alvarez's "Sitting" Is a Wonderful Thing to Listen To
It's kinda like a nap. It's kinda like something else but it is actually just "Sitting" by TJ Mack (Brian Jordan Alvarez). You may recogni...
John Early Skewers Millennials — and Himself — on 'Now More Than Ever'
Directed by Emily Allan and Leah Hennessey
"We have to get serious, you guys!" John Early warns towards the end of his debut HBO comedy special, Now More Than Ever, which was taped i...
'Saturday Night Live' Redeemed Itself as Ana de Armas Brought Her A-Game
April 15, 2023
Bounding back from a rough episode last week, Saturday Night Live was on point with its writing and concepts, and host Ana de Armas and mus...
Molly Shannon's Return to 'SNL' Hampered by Bad Writing and the Jonas Brothers' Half-Complete Songs
April 6, 2023
Though Molly Shannon's return was sentimental, the feeling was not enough to hold up a particularly weak episode of Saturday Night Live, wh...
Mae Martin Calls Out Discriminatory Comedians by Name on Empathetic, Insightful 'SAP'
Directed by Abbi Jacobson
With a bright mix of pointed commentary, surprising candour and charming self-effacement, Mae Martin brings a Vancouver audience to its fee...