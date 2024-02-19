comedy reviews
Keke Palmer Brought Her Best to 'SNL,' Although SZA Didn't
December 3, 2022
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2022
Keke Palmer was an engaged, multifaceted and superb host with a big secret to share, while SZA's otherworldly talent as a singer was unders...
Dave Chappelle Was Used Sparingly on 'SNL,' While Black Star Shone Brightly
November 12, 2022
PUBLISHED Nov 13, 2022
Saturday Night Live platformed disgraced comedian Dave Chappelle and yet he appeared jovial and sparingly, performing a longer-than-usual m...
Jack Harlow Led a Strong 'SNL' with Cameos from Tom Hanks, Jeff Probst
October 29, 2022
PUBLISHED Oct 30, 2022
Saturday Night Live's season of double duties continued with rapper Jack Harlow serving as both host and musical guest, and he turned up ve...
'Saturday Night Live' Roasted Trump While Megan Thee Stallion Shone
October 15, 2022
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion proved herself to be an excellent all-round host and her musical performances were thoughtfully staged, as a season of...
Brendan Gleeson Overcame Awkward 'SNL' Monologue for Some Great Sketches
October 8, 2022
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2022
Brendan Gleeson overcame some initial monologue awkwardness and emerged as a fine, committed host, while Willow's musical performances woul...
'SNL' Returns with Strong Season 48 Premiere and a Kendrick Lamar Performance for the Ages
October 1, 2022
PUBLISHED Oct 2, 2022
Miles Teller was a vibrant and well-utilized host on a mostly well-written season premiere, and Kendrick Lamar conjured two musical perform...
'The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks' Is the Tribute These Legends Deserve
Directed by Reg Harkema
PUBLISHED May 20, 2022
With a new season of The Kids in the Hall hitting Amazon Prime next month, it's a good time to reintroduce the Kids to Canada and the world...
'The Kids in the Hall' Continues to Push Boundaries with Uncompromising New Season
PUBLISHED May 16, 2022
For as much as they're beloved, the Kids in the Hall have no truck for the sentimental. And so, their sketch series revival mostly finds th...