This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 12, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2024
The former NFL star has died, I tried, OJ lied, I have not purchased a cup of coffee outside, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Mikey Day and His 'SNL' Buddies Bake a Fresh Comedic Confection
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
The Season 3 finale of Netflix's baking design challenge series Is It Cake? features a rather unique panel of celebrity judges. Though come...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 5, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 5, 2024
Thanks for stopping by the planet, Joe, good luck with that Scott Moe, 'SPACEBALLS III: THE SEARCH FOR SPACEBALLS II,' I don't think you've...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: March 29, 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 29, 2024
Draymond during his Zoom therapy sessions, you need to turn on two-factor authentication, I cannot work under these conditions, I can say...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: March 22, 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
Today, I received an update, still no Kate, Prince would renovate, James Harden tried to block his own teammate, and much more from this w...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: March 15, 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 15, 2024
Diana would’ve been sharp on Photoshop, Jimmy Kimmel ridicules Trump’s Slop, Ryan Gosling’s hard to top, Katie Britt’s infamous flop, and...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: March 8, 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 8, 2024
To this day, what does the CDC say, my 8yo on our way, Christopher Walken’s fake birthday, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Adam Growe and 'Cash Cab' Return to Toronto with a Focus on Music and "Real Emotions"
PUBLISHED Mar 4, 2024
Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of 2000s Canadian pop culture remembers 'Cash Cab,' the game show where unsuspecting passengers were...