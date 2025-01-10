Alright, so what do we think about that Japanese Breakfast album title? In addition to bravely standing up to voice our opinion, this week's roundup of the week's funniest memes and shitposts includes the double foot amputee Col. Sanders, some virtual insanity from Jeremy Strong, and of course, the gay test. Don't worry, we failed it too.
@darcyanddad Maybe Kendrick was he dad in another life 🤔🤔🤔 #kendricklamar #sitdown #dachshund #sausagedog #fyp @Kendrick Lamar ♬ original sound - Darcy & Dad
@drinksonmemusic Which Mario Kart Wii songs would work during intimacy 😭 that was today's shower thought, and here are my hot takes 🤔 #mariokartwii #mariokart #ranking #fyp #mkwii ♬ original sound - Drinks On Me