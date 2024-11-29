After five years, Toronto's Tonight Live Happenings Bar has announced its closure.

The news was shared in the form of a short, heartfelt documentary detailing how, in 2019, local singer-songwriter Clamp and his partner LB bought a tiny bar across the street from where they were living in Parkdale.

"It was even smaller than I had imagined in my mind," Clamp explained of buying out the space at 1704 Queen Street West that was previously Dumbo Snack Bar. "It wouldn't be big enough for full bands, but we could still do singer-songwriters and stripped-down shows."

The venue initially opened under the name Today Tonight, operating as a coffee shop by day and by night, the live music and comedy performance space it's become known as. It hosted hundreds of musicians and comedians over the years, including Joe Sumner, members of the Strumbellas, Blackie Jackett Jr., NQ Arbuckle, Quique Escamilla, Che Durena, SLK, Ben Bankas and many more.

Learn more about the journey of the bar becoming a community fixture by watching the Tonight Happened documentary below.