Tim Robinson's New Comedy Pilot 'The Chair Company' Greenlit at HBO

HBO has greenlit a new comedy pilot from Tim Robinson and writing partner Zach Kanin.

Deadline reports that Robinson and Kanin — co-creators of the beloved Detroiters and Netflix's smash-hit sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — will launch a new half-hour production titled The Chair Company.

Written and executive produced by Robinson and Kanin, The Chair Company is said to follow a man (Robinson) who finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy following an embarrassing incident at work.

Robinson and Kanin, who met while writing for Saturday Night Live, will be executive producing alongside Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for the former's Hyperobject Industries.

News of The Chair Company follows a report from early 2022 that HBO had picked up a Robinson-Kanin comedy pilot titled Computer School. Two years later, the show has yet to materialize.

Read Exclaim!'s review of I Think You Should Leave Season 3, which premiered last year. Tonight, Robinson and Kanin kick off a 10-date live tour of the US.