Seth MacFarlane Doesn't See Any Reason to End 'Family Guy': "People Still Love It"

Family Guy is 22 seasons — certifiably balls — deep, and it doesn't show any signs of stopping.

In a new Los Angeles Times interview with Seth MacFarlane, the creator and star revealed that, as he sees it, there's no sense in ending the long-running series.

"At this point, I don't see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes," said MacFarlane. "It's a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night."

He continued, "There was a time when I thought, it's time to wrap it up. At this point, we've reached escape velocity. I don't know that there's any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, 'Eh, we don't care about Family Guy anymore.' But that hasn't happened yet."

While the showrunner (and voice of Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin and Glenn Quagmire) voiced his displeasure with longtime broadcaster Fox back in 2021, Family Guy has remained on the air — although it did move from the channel's Sunday night lineup to Wednesday nights as of last month.

The animated series that has become the sole basis of a certain kind of dude's sense of humour first premiered in 1999 and was initially cancelled after two seasons. Fox decided to give it another chance, and the rest is history; since its fourth season in 2005, Family Guy has consistently aired a new instalment every year.