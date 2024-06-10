John Early Announces 'Now More Than Ever' Album, Fall North American Tour

Actor, comedian, writer and producer John Early has announced his debut album, Now More Than Ever, expanding upon his 2023 HBO comedy special of the same name. He'll also be taking the show on the road across North America this fall, including a lone Canadian stop in Toronto.

Available September 13 through Lookin' for My Denim Records / Thirty Tigers, Now More Than Ever features four brand new cover songs performed by Early and his live band, the Lemon Squares, in addition to those already included in the special, like renditions of songs by Neil Young, Tweet feat. Missy Elliott, Britney Spears, and Donna Summer. There's also an album-exclusive set by the comedian's alter ego, Vicky with a 'V.'

"I've been performing comedy and music with my long suffering band the Lemon Squares for over 10 years now, and I always assumed that there was no way to capture the magic of our live shows," Early said in a release. "But listening to this album takes me right back to that sweaty night in downtown Brooklyn, which felt something like being a crazed preacher at a tent revival. I'm so excited for people to hear the Vicky with a 'V' set that we had to cut from the HBO special for time. And I am so, so pumped about our new cover songs which I think are genuinely good and stanky. I would also like to put it on permanent record that I did the Madonna rap in one take."

Early's North American tour kicks off on September 9 in San Diego, CA, bringing him on a single venture to Canada to perform at The Opera House in Toronto on October 3. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 14) at 10 a.m. local; find the full schedule of dates and album tracklist below.

Now More Than Ever:

1. Oops (Oh My) (Tweet feat. Missy Elliott cover) ^

2. Parents

3. Access Hollywood

4. Not Looking

5. Anal

6. I Can't

7. Pre-War

8. Therapy

9. Britney

10. Overprotected (Britney Spears cover) ^

11. Ask App Not to Track

12. All the Things

13. After the Gold Rush (Neil Young cover) ^

14. Vicky with a 'V' *

15. I Feel Love (Donna Summer cover) ^

16. Now More Than Ever (Intro) ^

17. American Life (Madonna cover) ^*

18. The Pain of Loving You (Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton cover) ^*

19. Rock the Boat (Aaliyah cover) ^*

20. My Baby Understands (Donna Summer cover) ^*

21. Now More Than Ever (Outro) ^ #



^ John Early and the Lemon Squares

* album exclusive

# digital album exclusive

John Early 2024 Tour Dates:

09/09 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

09/10 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

09/12 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

09/13 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

09/17 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

09/18 Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

09/20 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

09/21 Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/02 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

10/03 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10/04 Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

10/05 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/06 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

10/07 Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line

10/13 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/14 New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/15 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

10/16 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

10/19 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

10/20 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

10/21 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall