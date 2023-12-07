Jacqueline Novak's Blowjob Study 'Get on Your Knees' Is Coming to Netflix

Comedian Jacqueline Novak is bringing her much-lauded comedy show Get on Your Knees — a philosophical exploration of the blowjob — to Netflix, where it'll be available to stream starting January 23.
Directed and executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, the Get on Your Knees special was filmed at the Town Hall Theater in New York City and captures the final performance of Novak's touring stand-up show, which premiered in 2019.
The 90-minute show is described as a "concert film-meets-comedy special" and is "both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up."
Novak, who has famously been described by John Mulaney as "the Muhammad Ali of comedy," also currently co-hosts the very funny wellness podcast POOG with the perpetually underrated and hilarious Kate Berlant. She's appeared multiple times on Late Night with Seth Meyers and released the depression memoir How to Weep in Public in 2016.
Alongside Novak and Lyonne, the special was executive produced by John Early, Chris Laker, Mike Birbiglia and John Irwin.
