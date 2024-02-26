Jann Arden and Rick Mercer Will Be in Conversation Nationwide This Spring

National treasures collide when singer-songwriter Jann Arden and comedian/TV personality Rick Mercer enter into conversation across Canada this spring. Coming to 16 cities, the Will They or Won't They tour will see the two notable Canadian voices come together for an unscripted night of laughter, storytelling and intimate chats about their respective storied careers in entertainment.
Kicking things off on April 27 in Kitchener, ON, Arden and Mercer will proceed to the East Coast for stops in Halifax (April 29), Moncton (April 30) and St. John's (May 2) before returning to Ontario for shows in Ottawa (May 11), Toronto (May 12), Hamilton (May 14) and London (May 15).
The dynamic duo then head westward for a lone stop in Manitoba (Winnipeg), pairs of shows in Saskatchewan (Saskatoon and Regina) and Alberta (Edmonton and Calgary), and a final trio of engagements in British Columbia: Kelowna (May 25), Victoria (May 26) and Vancouver (May 27).
Tickets go on sale Friday (March 1) at 10 a.m. local, with various presales beginning tomorrow (February 27) — save for the Vancouver and Victoria shows, which go on general sale next Friday (March 8) following presales starting next Tuesday (March 5).
Jann Arden & Rick Mercer 2024 Tour Dates:
04/27 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
04/29 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
04/30 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
05/02 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre
05/11 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre Southam Hall
05/12 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall
05/14 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
05/15 London, ON - Centennial Hall
05/17 Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
05/18 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
05/19 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
05/21 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/22 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/25 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
05/26 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse
05/27 Vancouver, BC - The Centre