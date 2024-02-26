Jann Arden and Rick Mercer Will Be in Conversation Nationwide This Spring

National treasures collide when singer-songwriter Jann Arden and comedian/TV personality Rick Mercer enter into conversation across Canada this spring. Coming to 16 cities, the Will They or Won't They tour will see the two notable Canadian voices come together for an unscripted night of laughter, storytelling and intimate chats about their respective storied careers in entertainment.

Kicking things off on April 27 in Kitchener, ON, Arden and Mercer will proceed to the East Coast for stops in Halifax (April 29), Moncton (April 30) and St. John's (May 2) before returning to Ontario for shows in Ottawa (May 11), Toronto (May 12), Hamilton (May 14) and London (May 15).

The dynamic duo then head westward for a lone stop in Manitoba (Winnipeg), pairs of shows in Saskatchewan (Saskatoon and Regina) and Alberta (Edmonton and Calgary), and a final trio of engagements in British Columbia: Kelowna (May 25), Victoria (May 26) and Vancouver (May 27).

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 1) at 10 a.m. local, with various presales beginning tomorrow (February 27) — save for the Vancouver and Victoria shows, which go on general sale next Friday (March 8) following presales starting next Tuesday (March 5).

Jann Arden & Rick Mercer 2024 Tour Dates:

04/27 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

04/29 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

04/30 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

05/02 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre

05/11 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre Southam Hall

05/12 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall

05/14 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

05/15 London, ON - Centennial Hall

05/17 Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

05/18 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

05/19 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

05/21 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/22 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/25 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

05/26 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse

05/27 Vancouver, BC - The Centre