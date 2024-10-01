I Think You Should Leave is surely one of the most divisive TV shows around, as Tim Robinson tends to inspire either laughter or scorn, depending on who you ask. Now, mega-producer Jack Antonoff has revealed how the sketch series inspired "one of the few times someone made me feel small," as he got bullied for liking "Coffin Flop."

"Coffin Flip" is a sketch from the show's second season, in which dead bodies fall out of coffins during funerals. "I was with a group of people, and I was in a moving vehicle and it had a TV in it. Everyone was like, 'What should we watch?' I was like, 'Trust me, let's put on "Coffin Flop." Have you guys seen that?'" Antonoff said during a podcast interview on Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out. "We put it on, and it was one of the only times in my adult life I have felt truly sad and small. They didn't think it was funny, and they made fun of me for thinking it was funny."

He continued, "I'll never forgive them for two things: mostly what I wouldn't forgive them for is not thinking 'Coffin Flop' is funny, because if you don't think that's funny, I don't know how we can relate as people. That's A. But then B, to shame someone. One day, I'll tell you who shamed me for 'Coffin Flop,' and fuck them, man. Fuck them."

Maybe he should have shown them "Ghost Tour." Now that's funny!

Watch Antonoff's conversation with Birbiglia below.