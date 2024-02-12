Conan O'Brien Says Larry David Is "Exactly Like He Is on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'"

Sometimes, meeting a celebrity can be disappointing — but fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm don't need to worry about that when meeting creator/star Larry David, since Conan O'Brien has shared that David in real life is "exactly like he is" on Curb.

David appeared on the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs to Friend this week to discuss the 12th and final season of Curb, which premiered last week (February 4).

"People ask me all the time," O'Brien said, 'Larry David — is he exactly like he is on Curb Your Enthusiasm?' And I say, 'Yes, he is.' You are exactly like that guy. You would claim that you're not quite that guy, but the times I've hung out with you at parties, I feel like there might as well be a camera recording us for HBO. You are the same guy."

David was delighted to hear that he's the same IRL as his on-screen persona. He responded, "I take that as a tremendous compliment, because I've got to tell you something — I love that guy. That guy — oh my god, I am so in love with that guy. He's my hero."

O'Brien pointed out that this is an ideal situation for David; given that he plays a snarky curmudgeon on TV, he doesn't need to be polite to fans if he doesn't feel like it. The host said, "You don't have to in any way contort yourself to please them. You can tell them, 'Ehh, I don't feel like taking a selfie. It's not really what I want to do right now.' And they must love it."

David agreed, adding, "And they laugh." It's a bit like Brian Cox, who has delighted Succession fans by telling them to "fuck off."

Listen to David's appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend below.