Bill Cosby Accused of Sexual Assault by Nine More Women

For the umpteenth time, Bill Cosby is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit. In yesterday's (June 14) Nevada federal court filing, nine women accused the disgraced comedian of individually drugging and assaulting them between the years of 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels.
The complainants claim that Cosby "used his enormous power, fame, and prestige, and claimed interest in helping them and/or their careers as a pretense to isolate and sexually assault them," as per AP News.
The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual misconduct. If you believe you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct and are looking for support, consult the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime to find resources in your area.
Just weeks ago, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed a bill eliminating the two-year statute of limitations for adults to file sexual assault cases in the state. One of the plaintiffs, Lise-Lotte Lublin, had advocated for the change, having previously come forward with the allegation that Cosby spiked her drink and raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 1989.
"For years I have fought for survivors of sexual assault and today is the first time I will be able to fight for myself," Lublin said in a statement [via the Las Vegas Review-Journal]. "With the new law change, I now have the ability to take my assailant Bill Cosby to court. My journey has just begun, but I am grateful for this opportunity to find justice."
Another plaintiff alleges that the Cosby Show star had claimed to be her acting mentor and lured her from New York to Nevada. There, he laced what he said was non-alcoholic sparkling cider with drugs and raped her.
This new lawsuit brings the total number of Cosby accusers to over 60 women.
"Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of these United States but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets — knowing that these women are not fighting for victims — but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed," his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, said of the latest suit.
It's the second filing reported this month, after Victoria Valentino accused the disgraced comic of likewise drugging and raping her in 1969 in another Los Angeles lawsuit.
Last year, a California civil court jury found Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting a minor — but he only had to pay $500,000 USD in damages, so he was pretty stoked. His sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania's Supreme Court in 2021, and an appeal for review was rejected in 2022.
