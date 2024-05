Ali Wong Maps Out North American Tour

Comedian/actor Ali Wong is heading out on a tour of North America in early 2024, with plans for a lone stop in Canada midway through the run.After she wraps up her December 2023 residency at San Francisco's Masonic Auditorium, Wong will restart her trek across the continent with a stop in New Orleans on February 17. From there, the rest of the dates will happen stateside, save for March 27th's Toronto performance at Meridian Hall. Wong will wrap up in Philly on April 5.Tickets for Ali Wong: Live go on presale beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15, ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule below.Ali Wong 2023–2024 Tour Dates:12/07 Ridgefield, WA - ilani Cowlitz Ballroom12/16–23 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic02/17 New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts02/19 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall02/20 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre03/02 Tucson, AZ - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall03/23 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre03/27 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall04/01 Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center04/03 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center04/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Met