Ali Wong Maps Out North American Tour

Comedian/actor Ali Wong is heading out on a tour of North America in early 2024, with plans for a lone stop in Canada midway through the run.
After she wraps up her December 2023 residency at San Francisco's Masonic Auditorium, Wong will restart her trek across the continent with a stop in New Orleans on February 17. From there, the rest of the dates will happen stateside, save for March 27th's Toronto performance at Meridian Hall. Wong will wrap up in Philly on April 5.
Tickets for Ali Wong: Live go on presale beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15, ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule below.
Ali Wong 2023–2024 Tour Dates:
12/07 Ridgefield, WA - ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
12/16–23 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
02/17 New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
02/19 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
02/20 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
03/02 Tucson, AZ - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
03/23 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
03/27 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
04/01 Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
04/03 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center
04/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
