What I Play
Emilie & Ogden
PUBLISHED Nov 2, 2015
Emilie Kahn was trapped inside Studio B-12 during a snowstorm in February. The Montreal musician, who goes by Emilie & Ogden — the la...
Arthur McArthur
PUBLISHED Feb 6, 2015
Located in a nondescript building in Toronto's Moss Park neighbourhood is where you'll find Site Sound Studios. A few years ago, the Weeknd...
Mares of Thrace's
Thérèse Lanz
PUBLISHED Jun 2, 2014
The baritone guitar Thérèse Lanz plays in Calgary, AB-based noise/doom project Mares of Thrace is one of the most distinctive musical instr...
catl.
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2014
Sometimes even the most primitive music relies on careful, deliberate construction. Take, for example, Toronto-based blues punks catl. A gu...
Solvent
PUBLISHED Feb 26, 2014
Jason Amm has been making music under the name Solvent since the late '90s, releasing on Michigan's respected Ghostly International as well...
Daniel Romano
PUBLISHED Feb 18, 2013
Daniel Romano wants people to know he's serious about singing country music. Sure, there are other rockers who have put on cowboy hats and...
Azari & III
PUBLISHED Oct 29, 2012
Computer software allows music producers, especially of the electronic variety, to have a portable, virtual studio on a laptop, but Juno-no...
Harry Manx
PUBLISHED Aug 22, 2011
The wandering spirit of Salt Spring Island, BC's Harry Manx comes out in his guitar playing. His easy, conversational style of performing w...