What I Play
Sylo Nozra Uses Meditation and Good Vibrations to Keep Creativity Alive in His Studio
PUBLISHED Dec 10, 2019
Known for his chill avant-R&B flavoured tracks that rack up multimillion Spotify streams, Sylo Nozra is all about the zen of his bedroom st...
Producer Jordon Manswell Is Heard Around the World; Toronto Defines His Sound
PUBLISHED Dec 10, 2018
Hidden in the outskirts of Toronto, you can find a plethora of the country's brightest and most influential hip-hop and R&B producers. For...
Prezident Jeff Brings Gospel, Highlife and Hard Work to Bear on Toronto's Sound
PUBLISHED Nov 7, 2018
Quiet, humble and hard-working are all words that could describe 28-year-old, Toronto-raised, Brampton-based producer Prezident Jeff, but h...
Joel Eel Pares Back His Studio Setup and Finds Love in the Circuitry
PUBLISHED Oct 15, 2018
Where is the love? Right now it's on Toronto's Dundas Street West. We recently visited Joel Eel (born Chol Eul) at an apartment-cum-studi...
Drake, Big Sean Beatsmith FrancisGotHeat Is Toronto's Next Big Producer
PUBLISHED Aug 29, 2017
"After that first beat I made — I mean, it's horrible, but I've listened to it hundreds of times — I thought, 'This is what I want to do fo...
What I Play
SlowPitchSound
PUBLISHED May 25, 2017
Slow. Things. Down. This is the motto and method of Toronto producer Cheldon Paterson, aka SlowPitchSound. Listeners of his previous releas...
What I Play
Ice Cream
PUBLISHED Dec 2, 2016
Where others see limitations, Ice Cream see opportunity. Listening to the duo laugh about the time they forgot one of their synthesizers be...
What I Play
Beliefs
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2015
"I haven't really played my guitar a lot in the last year," Beliefs guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Josh Korody says, perched on a chai...