TIFF 2014
Love & Mercy
Bill Pohlad
PUBLISHED Sep 12, 2014
A young Brian Wilson sits in a room muttering something about music and chords. At first, it looks as if he might be talking to the camera...
Teen Lust
Blaine Thurier
PUBLISHED Sep 11, 2014
Since all of his fellow members of the New Pornographers have their own separate projects to occupy their time, it's hardly surprising that...
Welcome to Me
Shira Piven
PUBLISHED Sep 11, 2014
It's hard to feel entirely comfortable laughing at the many jokes in Shira Piven's Welcome To Me. It's clear that Kristen Wiig is on top of...
Men, Women & Children
Jason Reitman
PUBLISHED Sep 11, 2014
Jason Reitman's Men, Women & Children is a return to the director's ensemble-based dramedies, after detours with the more narrowly-focused...
Big Muddy
Jefferson Moneo
PUBLISHED Sep 10, 2014
Set against the backdrop of the badlands of Saskatchewan, Jefferson Moneo's debut feature Big Muddy is a moody and atmospheric thriller tha...
Top Five
Chris Rock
PUBLISHED Sep 10, 2014
It's no secret that while Chris Rock has established himself as one the world's funniest stand-up comedians, he's also struggled to transla...
While We’re Young
Noah Baumbach
PUBLISHED Sep 10, 2014
Growing old means always having to look over your shoulder. No matter what career you've chosen, but especially if it's in the arts, there'...
The Editor
Adam Brooks and Matthew Kennedy
PUBLISHED Sep 10, 2014
Functioning as a straight up send-up of Dario Argento, Mario Bava and the cinematic sorcerers of '70s slasher films, Canadian horror comedy...