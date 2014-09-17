TIFF 2014
The Duke of Burgundy
Peter Strickland
PUBLISHED Sep 17, 2014
Frivolous and fetishistic, British director Peter Strickland's third full-length feature, The Duke of Burgundy, is a feast for the senses....
Hyena
Gerard Johnson
PUBLISHED Sep 16, 2014
In the myopic world according to Hyena, Gerard Johnson's second feature-length film, women are mostly just passive whores waiting to be res...
Love in the Time of Civil War
Rodrigue Jean
PUBLISHED Sep 15, 2014
This year's festival has seen a trifecta of masterworks from Quebec directors in Xavier Dolan's Mommy, Stéphane Lafleur's Tu dors Nicole an...
My Old Lady
Israel Horovitz
PUBLISHED Sep 15, 2014
It took over 50 years for long-time playwright Israel Horovitz to direct his first feature-length film. Sadly, My Old Lady — the cine...
X+Y
Morgan Matthews
PUBLISHED Sep 15, 2014
It appears as if Asa Butterfield didn't experience any real growing pains between his star-studded arrival as the titular hero in Martin Sc...
Before We Go
Chris Evans
PUBLISHED Sep 15, 2014
Chris Evans is not in an enviable position. After years spent playing hunky heartthrobs in miserable rom-coms (the Anna Faris-assisted What...
National Gallery
Frederick Wiseman
PUBLISHED Sep 15, 2014
Frederick Wiseman's particular approach to the documentary form is an acquired taste. Unlike most of his peers, who organize their work lik...
99 Homes
Ramin Bahrani
PUBLISHED Sep 12, 2014
Richard Carver makes a good living off of destroying other people's lives. As a realtor specializing in foreclosures during the housing cra...