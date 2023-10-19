TIFF
'Dicks: The Musical' Is Fucking Nuts
Directed by Larry Charles
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2023
Before my screening of Dicks: The Musical, creators and stars Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson showed up to thank everyone for coming (having b...
'The Magic of Make-Believe' Is a Warm Reminder of the Importance of 'Mr. Dressup'
Directed by Robert McCallum
PUBLISHED Oct 10, 2023
On February 14, 1996, Ernie Coombs signed off as Mr. Dressup for the last time. For 30 years, his show, Mr. Dressup, entertained children a...
'Flora and Son' Strikes a Resonant Chord to Resolve Its Dissonant Notes
Directed by John Carney
PUBLISHED Sep 28, 2023
The right melody has a way of making even the most antisocial sentiments sound sweet. "Every Breath You Take"? Creepy as hell. "I'm on Fire...
Ethan Hawke Rode a Greyhound Bus to TIFF 2023
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2023
Actor/director Ethan Hawke revealed that he rode a Greyhound bus for 10 hours overnight from New York City to Toronto in order to attend th...
'Dumb Money' Isn't Clever Enough to Elevate Its Dry Subject Matter
Directed by Craig Gillespie
PUBLISHED Sep 22, 2023
For the preteens too young to remember and for everyone else who had better things to concern themselves with in January and February 2021:...
'Reptile' Is a Parody of a Noir Thriller
Directed by Grant Singer
PUBLISHED Sep 22, 2023
What the hell does this movie have to do with reptiles? There aren't any lizards in the movie (nor any mention of them that I recall), and...
The Best (and Worst) Films We Saw at TIFF 2023
PUBLISHED Sep 18, 2023
In past years, the Toronto International Film Festival has taken over the streets with buzzing excitement and the chance of celebrity sight...
Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' Wins People's Choice Award at TIFF 2023
PUBLISHED Sep 18, 2023
The Toronto International Film Festival has announced the winners of its 2023 edition, with the prestigious People's Choice Award going to...