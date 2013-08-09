TIFF Retrospective
Boy Meets Girl
Leos Carax
PUBLISHED Aug 9, 2013
When Leos Carax shot Boy Meets Girl, his first feature film, he was in his early 20s. His youthful whimsy and corresponding pretense are a...
Holy Motors
Leos Carax
PUBLISHED Aug 9, 2013
In its opening, Leos Carax's overly nostalgic and predominantly referential Holy Motors features the emaciated director emerging from a bed...
Superbad
Greg Mottola
PUBLISHED Aug 7, 2013
In the pantheon of high-school movies depicting an unforgettable night in the lives of its young characters, Superbad stands alongside only...
The Blues Brothers
John Landis
PUBLISHED Jul 18, 2013
A manic blockbuster that veers intermittently from comedy to action to musical, John Landis's The Blues Brothers is rewarding precisely bec...
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Jacques Demy
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2013
After following up his critically praised directorial debut Lola with the sombre and exceedingly didactic gambling drama, Bay of Angels, it...
Lola
Jacques Demy
PUBLISHED Jun 27, 2013
Though associated with the French New Wave by timing, proximity and a moderately vanguard approach to the existentialism and ennui omnipres...
Rikyu
Hiroshi Teshigahara
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2013
The great Hiroshi Teshigahara's second last film, released in 1989, is an insular, ponderous affair, albeit one with flashes of subtle beau...
A Scanner Darkly
Richard Linklater
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2013
Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly holds the distinction of being both the most faithful adaptation of a Philip K. Dick novel for the scr...