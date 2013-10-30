TIFF Retrospective
The Changeling
Peter Medak
PUBLISHED Oct 30, 2013
In the opening scene of Peter Medak's The Changeling, Composer John Russell (George C. Scott) witnesses the death of his wife and child in...
Bridesmaids
Paul Feig
PUBLISHED Aug 28, 2013
There's a moment early in Paul Feig's outlandishly funny Bridesmaids when you can't help but begin to adore Annie Walker, the maladroit pro...
Beginnings
Somnur Vardar
PUBLISHED Aug 22, 2013
In the true sense of the word "documentary," Somnur Vardar's feature length dialogue, Beginnings truly observes its subjects whether they b...
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Judd Apatow
PUBLISHED Aug 22, 2013
Unlike Anchorman, the production that announced the Apatow brand as a serious force in big screen comedy, the writer/producer's first turn...
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Adam McKay
PUBLISHED Aug 16, 2013
The Legend of Ron Burgundy has become just that in Hollywood: a legend. An offbeat hit that launched re-ignited or just generally benefited...
Private Parts
Betty Thomas
PUBLISHED Aug 14, 2013
However one may feel about "shock jock" Howard Stern, it's hard not to admire the subversive way he transformed radio by ditching the phony...
Vacation
Harold Ramis
PUBLISHED Aug 11, 2013
A younger, modern generation likely associates the National Lampoon brand with crap like Cattle Call, Dorm Daze or Van Wilder rather than t...
The Lovers on the Bridge
Leos Carax
PUBLISHED Aug 10, 2013
The Lovers on the Bridge, Leos Carax's final instalment in the "l'amour fou" (or "Alex"), trilogy, is, like its predecessor Mauvais Sang, a...