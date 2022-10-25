Sundance
'Call Jane' Is a Well-Acted Introduction to Reproductive Rights
Directed by Phyllis Nagy
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2022
Call Jane details an underground abortion service in Chicago that existed from 1969 to 1973, when the procedure was illegal in most of the...
'Emily the Criminal' Turns the Tables on Capitalism
Directed by John Patton Ford
PUBLISHED Aug 22, 2022
Writer-director John Patton Ford's feature debut, Emily the Criminal, is a criticism of capitalism and corporate America. What would you do...
'Dual' Doubles Down on Darkness and Humour
Directed by Riley Stearns
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2022
Dual is a darkly humoured science fiction film from Riley Stearns that considers, what if your family preferred your clone to you? When Sa...
'You Won't Be Alone' Is a Transfixing Journey of Human Identity
Directed by Goran Stolevski
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2022
"We'll always have our memories" is common sentiment — but it's untrue. Most memories will fade with age, while others feel like they were...
'After Yang' Just Might Go Down as a Sci-Fi Classic
Directed by Kogonada
PUBLISHED Mar 3, 2022
There's a point in After Yang where it feels like the film might turn into a thriller, when Colin Farrell and company will embark on a heis...
Sundance Review: 'Am I OK?' Answers Its Own Question with a Yes
Directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne
PUBLISHED Feb 12, 2022
Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne's directorial feature debut begins in an ingenious way — with an opening credits montage that evokes life...
Sundance Review: 'God's Country' Tackles the Myth of American Exceptionalism
Directed by Julian Higgins
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2022
God's Country has one of the best opening scenes at this year's Sundance. Flickering lights cut to black in a classroom as a projector begi...
Sundance Review: 'Resurrection' Loses Its Way
Directed by Andrew Semans
PUBLISHED Jan 27, 2022
Resurrection starts a world apart from where it ends. A psychological thriller about a woman's fight with PTSD, director Andrew Semans' sop...