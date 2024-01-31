Sundance
Sundance 2024: 'In the Summers' Quietly Radiates Compassionate Warmth
Directed by Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2024
Winner of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Dramatic Competition, In the Summers tells the story of two daughters a...
Sundance 2024: 'As We Speak' Thoughtfully Cross-Examines Rap Lyrics as Legal Evidence
Directed by J.M. Harper
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2024
Last November, a judge ruled that Young Thug's lyrics could be admitted into evidence as part of the rapper's ongoing RICO case, and, altho...
'STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie' Takes Viewers Back to the Past of One of Canada's Greats
Directed by Davis Guggenheim
PUBLISHED May 9, 2023
Born in Edmonton and raised in Burnaby, BC, Michael J. Fox is a national treasure. His self-effacing, boyish charms and good looks made him...
Little Richard Documentary 'I Am Everything' Doesn't Tell Viewers Everything
Directed by Lisa Cortés
PUBLISHED Apr 18, 2023
Documentarians have a choice to make before they hit record: do we make a film that simply collates information and presents it as is, leav...
Sundance 2023: 'Magazine Dreams' Is a Delicate Depiction of Brutality
Directed by Elijah Bynum
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2023
There's a lot to unwrap in Elijah Bynum's Magazine Dreams. The exploration and unravelling of extreme masculinity through an amateur bodybu...
The Grotesque 'Infinity Pool' Is Worth Wading Into
Directed by Brandon Cronenberg
PUBLISHED Jan 27, 2023
It's official: this is Mia Goth's world and we're all just living in it. Ever since her feature film debut in Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac...
Sundance 2023: 'birth/rebirth' Reanimates the Story of 'Frankenstein' in an Exciting New Way
Directed by Laura Moss
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2023
Frankenstein author Mary Shelley's life was marred by illness and the deaths of those closest to her, including a miscarriage and the prema...
Sundance 2023: 'Cat Person' Belongs in the Litter Box
Directed by Susanna Fogel
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2023
Kristen Roupenian's short story Cat Person set off a storm of online discourse in 2017 when it was originally published in The New Yorker....