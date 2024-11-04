reviews
Tyler, the Creator Is Legacy-Building on 'CHROMAKOPIA'
PUBLISHED Nov 4, 2024
The word "mature" can be a backhanded compliment for a musician, since it tends to imply that what came before was a bit juvenile. That's...
SHEBAD Take a Sensual, Spiritual Oath on 'Music Is the Answer'
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Nov 4, 2024
SHEBAD has a certain kind of effortless synergy. As the title of the Guelph collective's debut album reflects, they pour themselves into a...
Chinese American Bear Channel the Blog-Rock Greats on 'Wah!!!'
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Nov 4, 2024
Seattle "mando-pop" duo Chinese American Bear channel the best of golden-era blog-rock: the romantic haze of the Pains of Being Pure at...
Chappell Roan Was Multifaceted and John Mulaney Kept His Streak Going on a Triumphant 'SNL'
November 2, 2024
PUBLISHED Nov 3, 2024
John Mulaney returned to his old workplace and had an excellent sixth hosting turn, including a Mulaney Musical with Pete Davidson, while...
The Cure Proved There's Still More Shadow to Explore in London
The Troxy, November 1
PUBLISHED Nov 2, 2024
The mood was set before the Cure even set foot on stage at London's Troxy. Entering the venue, expectant fans were met by the sound of rain...
'Juror #2' Explosively Cross-Examines Moral Quandaries
Directed by Clint Eastwood
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2024
In many ways, the American courtroom was seemingly tailor-made for the movies. Spiritually and architecturally freighted by spectres of...
Nap Eyes Float Through 'The Neon Gate' and into Somewhere Special
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2024
Sometimes a band gets their album title just right, a phrase or a single word that tells you everything you need to know about the music...
'Spirit in the Blood' Muddles Its Worthy Message
Directed by Carly May Borgstrom
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2024
"We just wanted to be brave!" declares 15-year-old Emerson Grimm (Summer H. Howell) at a pivotal moment in Carly May Borgstrom's thriller...