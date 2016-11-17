Research
Minstrels, Slaves and the Rebirth of Hip-hop's Soul
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
This past June, I attended Hip-hop Is Dead! (or Is It?), an "editorial art exhibition" curated by Danilo McDowell-McCallum, aka Equinox 199...
David Byrne and Luaka Bop
A World Apart
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
It was a provocative and counter-intuitive gambit coming from the source. "I hate world music," read the opening sentence of David Byrne's...
100 Records That Rocked 100 Issues of Exclaim!
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
"You've gotta check this out," is the music fan's rallying cry, the primal need to share a sonic experience. When Exclaim! was started back...
Church on the Dance Floor
The Loft, Paradise Garage and Body & Soul
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Sometimes the excitement over the contemporary dance scene resembles the confusion of Babel an explosion that has the languages of house,...
Boston's Big Bang
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Every few years the aggressive music underground ebbs and flows, interjecting new life into a fragmented whole that is constantly mutating,...
Xensational Ninja Xoundz
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The record company you've founded is about to celebrate its tenth anniversary. There will be a triple CD retrospective to chronicle the inc...
The Great Pretenders
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The legend is almost irresistible. The tormented life of Marvin Pontiac, born Marvin Toure, of an African father and Jewish American mother...
Skinny Ties and Scooters
Retrofitting the Mods
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The last fight I got into was ten years ago, outside Montreal's Stanley Pub. I was 16 years old, alone and wearing my three-button suit, pa...