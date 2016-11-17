Research
Halifax Hip-hop
Anticipates the Big Bang
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Toronto-based Exclaim! writer Thomas Quinlan stumbled upon the Halifax hip-hop scene in 1994, with Hip Club Groove's Trailer Park Hip Hop....
Play and Record
Hearing the Gear Revolution In Progress
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Hanging out behind the soundboard at Lee's Palace in Toronto (as critics tend to do), I noticed a sign: "record your set on CD." The board...
Puck Rock: Hockey Maniacs Come to Play
Uniting For the Love of The Game
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman wouldn't approve of it, but punk rock - particularly the Canadian variety - is fast becoming the unofficial m...
The End of No Depression
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
While its so-called progenitors like Wilco and Old 97s move on to other American music, No Depression is reaching a crossroads. As Chris Wo...
Video Games Saved the Radio Star
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Everyone's got their finger on the button. It's not just for kids, rec room stoners, coin-feeding teens or under-employed 20-somethings. Bu...
Fat Wreck Chords
Chewing The Fat
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
In the modern punk rock lexicon, there are a few generally accepted terms used to define the genre's wide array of sounds and scenes. Hardc...
Detroit Rock City:
Hollywood Comes to Hamilton
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The year is 1978. The KISS Army is growing, and legions of kids are defying their parents and breaking into their piggy banks. This month,...
Woodstock Vs. Warped
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Ah summer. A time of long days and short pants, and great big sweaty, dusty outdoor music festivals. I generally make a point of staying aw...