Questionnaire
American Artists Reveal What They Really Think of Canada
PUBLISHED Jul 1, 2022
"What do you think of when you think of Canada?" We've been asking that question to artists for many years as part of our Questionnaire fea...
Noah Reid on His Teenage Pop-Punk Band, NHL Encounters at ONroute and Memories of Leonard Cohen
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Jun 21, 2022
When Toronto actor Noah Reid appears on screen, he's often singing. As Patrick Brewer on Schitt's Creek, he had his breakout moment perform...
Cancer Bats on Motorcycles, German Honesty and Ska-core Origins
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2022
Back in 2004, Cancer Bats formed with the aim of channelling "the Misfits being covered by ZAO being played by Black Flag in the back of a...
The Weather Station on Candlelight Concerts, Going Off-Grid and the Bliss of 'Ignorance'
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Mar 10, 2022
It's an exciting and busy time for the Weather Station's Tamara Lindeman. Her lauded fifth LP, last year's Ignorance, earned a spot on the...
Basia Bulat on Motherhood, Worshipping Dolly Parton and a 'Seinfeld' Sandwich Scold
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Feb 15, 2022
Over her 15-plus-year career, Montreal-based singer-songwriter Basia Bulat has earned four JUNO nominations and released five albums, three...
July Talk on Professional Partying, Live Music's Return and Compliments from Paris Hilton
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 24, 2021
Before July Talk made Canadian tour plans to cap off their 2021, the band hit the studio with Holy Fuck's Graham Walsh to begin work on the...
Tom DeLonge Opens Up About Government Secrets, "Paranormal Stuff" and How It Felt to Quit Blink-182
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Sep 21, 2021
When Tom DeLonge answers Exclaim!'s call, he's sitting in his car in San Diego, CA, gazing out at the water. "I'm looking at the beach," he...
Danko Jones on Singing with Motörhead and Vocal Therapy with Sting
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Aug 24, 2021
The band Danko Jones — not to be confused with the man Danko Jones — have been grinding it out for 30 years, smashing their way through a s...