Questionnaire
DijahSB on Getting Shouted Out by Kid Cudi and How Rapping Is Like Wrestling
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Even if DijahSB doesn't release any new music this year, 2024 is already poised to bloom beautifully for the rapidly emerging Toronto rappe...
Pussy Riot's Masha on "Putin Pissed His Pants," Moving to Iceland and Her Dream to Return Home
PUBLISHED Mar 18, 2024
An entity with the name "Pussy Riot" begs a lot of questions, and when it comes to art as a form of resistance, the group explores it all...
Fefe Dobson on the Magic of Céline Dion and the Karaoke Machine That Changed Her Life
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2023
Fefe Dobson has always been ahead of the curve. As the pop-punk revival has crashed into the nostalgia-bloated mainstream of the past coupl...
Zoon on Temp Job Tantrums and the Life-Altering Influence of Beck and A Tribe Called Red
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2023
In any other year, Zoon's Daniel Monkman would likely have spent the months surrounding their acclaimed debut album, Bleached Wavves, on th...
Philip Selway Remembers His Worst Radiohead Gig and the Negative Review That "Still Stings Now"
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Feb 23, 2023
It's been nine years since Philip Selway released a proper solo record — not counting his tender, searching score for Polly Steele's 2017 f...
Ryan Guldemond (GLDMTH, Mother Mother) Wants to Be Anything Except "Mid"
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2022
For over 15 years, singer-guitarist Ryan Guldemond has made quirky, anxious pop music as the frontman of Mother Mother — first presenting a...
Lido Pimienta on Being a Witch, Collaborating with Nelly Furtado and Conquering the Small Screen with 'LIDO TV'
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Sep 9, 2022
A tour cancellation ended up being a turning point for Colombian-Canadian musician Lido Pimienta. After the tour behind her 2020 album Miss...
Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie on Rejecting Coldplay, Struggling in Vancouver and His Breakdancing Phase
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Aug 25, 2022
Unlike so many other legacy comedians, Bret McKenzie is keeping up with the times. The Flight of the Conchords member and Oscar-winning son...