Quebec City
Phoenix
Festival D'Été de Québec, Quebec City, July 12
PUBLISHED Jul 13, 2018
France's danceable indie rock darlings Phoenix took to the Bell Stage Thursday night, facing the sunset and a still sparse crowd on the mas...
Beck
Festival D'Été de Québec, Quebec City, July 12
PUBLISHED Jul 13, 2018
Cheesy "Que-Beck" dad joke aside, Beck really did make himself at home in Quebec City on Thursday night. Headlining the Bell Stage, the pet...
Kelela
Bell Stage, Quebec City QC, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2017
"My mission tonight is to put people on to the depth and breadth of the tradition that I'm singing in," Kelela coolly told the Bell Stage a...
Danny Brown
Bell Stage, Quebec City QC, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2017
Known as a loveable eccentric in the booth and onstage, Danny Brown's time in Quebec City yielded not only a look at his excellent rap mech...
Gorillaz
Bell Stage, Quebec City QC, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2017
The amount of star power that Gorillaz are able to deliver on one record is the most immediate takeaway of their latest disc, Humanz. But w...
Voivod
Bell Stage, Quebec City QC, July 14
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2017
It's a rarity these days for a festival to shine a mainstage spotlight on metal unless the event is explicitly billed as a headbanger's hav...
Metallica
Bell Stage, Quebec City QC, July 14
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2017
From the Bay Area to the Bell Stage, Metallica need no introduction as the biggest band in metal and one of the most successful acts in all...
The Who
Bell Stage, Quebec City QC, July 13
PUBLISHED Jul 14, 2017
The Who are the only act in Festival d'été's 2017 lineup that can lay claim to having been around longer than the event itself, but as they...