Quebec City
Jazz Cartier
Festival d'été de Quebec, Quebec QC, July 12
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2019
With the announcement that Lil Pump would no longer be joining Festival d'été de Québec early Friday afternoon (July 12), young fans showed...
Logic
Festival d'été de Quebec, Quebec QC, July 12
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2019
Every crevice of Festival d'été de Québec's main festival grounds was taken up by music fans of all ages on Friday night (July 12), and it...
Gucci Mane
Festival d'été de Quebec, Quebec QC, July 12
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2019
Over a career spanning two decades, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane created and maintained a distinct sound despite the trials and tribulations t...
Mariah Carey
Festival d'été de Québec, Quebec City, July 11
PUBLISHED Jul 12, 2019
As the dark clouds loomed over Québec City on July 11, a shining light floated onto the main stage at Festival d'été de Québec — the light,...
Daniel Caesar
Festival d'été de Québec, Quebec City, July 11
PUBLISHED Jul 12, 2019
Though he recently released his sophomore album CASE STUDY 01, an album that was not only a surprise to fans but wasn't preceded by a lead...
Sum 41
Festival D'Été de Québec, Quebec City, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2018
At the same time that Dave Matthews Band were across the Plains of Abraham playing to the masses on the main stage, Sum 41 headlined the Lo...
PUP
Festival D'Été de Québec, Quebec City, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2018
The night after Alexisonfire stepped up as impromptu headliners, Toronto punks PUP kept the noise levels up at Festival D'Été de Quebec in...
Lorde
Festival D'Été de Québec, Quebec City, July 13
PUBLISHED Jul 14, 2018
It was fitting that Lorde headlined the festival on Friday the 13th, casting a spell over the crowd from the moment she walked on stage. Ad...