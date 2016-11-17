Point of View
Can Soul Come from the Suburbs?
Or: Even The Beatles Came From Broken Homes
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
It's a beautiful day outside, but you wouldn't know because you're inside being protected by a central air unit. You just bought the latest...
Napster: It's About Control, Stupid
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
I've hardly used Napster at all. I rely on reviews, word of mouth and listening posts an offline version of Napster. I'm not out to make...
Radiohead's Big Yawn
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Of course, the very act of using a public forum to express doubts about Kid A, Radiohead's hotly anticipated, exhaustively scrutinised four...
Pet Sounds Sucks
The Story vs. The Songs
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
It promises to rally the biggest chorus of music geeks since High Fidelity opened. Brian Wilson, leader of the Beach Boys, is touring this...
Wim Wenders Should Quit His Day Job
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
I hate to be one to try limit cross-disciplinary artistic pursuits, but with a precious few exceptions, very few musicians make good actors...
The Flaming Lips
Dancing in the Dark: The Flaming Lips vs. Indifference
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
We music critics thrive upon our sense of indignation. Despite individually contributing little more to popular culture than an isolated op...
Teeny-bop Goes Clickno-Pop
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Northwest Florida wraps itself tightly around the Gulf of Mexico, populations hugging the coastline, the shore's white sand beaches distrac...
What's a Boy to Do?
Less Talk About Sex, Baby
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
There's been some astute discussion of the music industry's sexism in this magazine of late, in this space and in the letters section, all...