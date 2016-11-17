Point of View
Banning In the Name of
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Whether it be Rage Against The Machine's call to arms or John Lennon's plea to put them down, music has always been the soundtrack to the r...
ZZ Top Are the Ultimate Texas Treat
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The Lone Star State o with its guns, mass executions, poisonous snakes, and straight guys wearing chaps and bandannas o couldn¡¦t be more...
Coming Out In the Wash
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Sorting and the cost of laundry can take hours away from listening and purchasing music. Most people have to sort their clothes because the...
Latin playboys, not The Latin Playboys
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The days of not being able to go into a clothing store or turn on a radio without hearing "Living La Vida Loca" or "If You Had My Love" are...
Music Of Mass Destruction
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Throughout history, music has been accused of being a bad influence on innocent youth, corrupting minds too naïve to properly understand th...
American Psycho
Delivers the punches that others pull
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
It's pretty clear that the victim du jour of recent days has become the poor, dispossessed middle class male. Within the past year, at leas...
MPFree and the Greed for Green
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Throughout the course of the debate over MP3s (smaller and easier to trade versions of near-CD quality digital audio tracks) and Napster's...
Mad As Hell and No One Cares
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
With the proliferation of angry music these days one would gather that either 1) there is a lot to be pissed off about or, 2) being angry i...