Music School
Mac DeMarco Is Doing Exactly What He Wants All the Time
PUBLISHED Jan 23, 2023
Judging by Mac DeMarco's thrift store fashion sense and his reputation as a goofy prankster, it might be fair to assume that he approaches...
Canadian Indie Artists Face Uncertain Future After SiriusXM Axes CBC Radio 3: "I Have to Re-Evaluate Everything"
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2022
"I have to re-evaluate everything." Like many Canadian independent artists and labels, Montreal-based pop artist Russell Louder was shocke...
Beethoven and a Broken Laptop Turned Korea Town Acid into Toronto's Buzzy Beatmaker
PUBLISHED Aug 26, 2022
Jessica Cho energetically reaches toward the numerous drum machines and synthesizers that not only make her Toronto apartment's living room...
Can Canadian Musicians Afford to Tour Anymore?
PUBLISHED Aug 22, 2022
With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, so many artists are unable to get their tours off the ground. Matt Peters remembers when his indie...
How Toronto's Music Scene Is Responding to the Rehearsal Space Shortage
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2022
As PUP ascended through the music industry during the past decade, they skipped what many bands consider to be an important rite of passage...
In an Era of Home Recording, Producers Still Find a Home in the Studio
PUBLISHED Mar 31, 2022
On the eighth trip Gayance took to Brazil, she had a spiritual epiphany. She found herself seeing altars everywhere — in the street, a back...
Musicians Are Connecting with Their Fans over Discord
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2021
Several months ago, Steven Page was preparing for one of his Live from Home virtual concerts when he ran into trouble synchronizing his aud...
TiKA Breaks Down Barriers in Film and TV with Creative Agency for BIPOC Composers
PUBLISHED Sep 15, 2021
TiKA was about seven years old when she first watched Polly, Walt Disney's 1989 made-for-TV musical adaptation of Pollyanna. Directed and c...