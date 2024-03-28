Music School
School of Song Shares the Magic of Songwriting with the Help of Indie Rock Giants
PUBLISHED Mar 28, 2024
In early 2022, barely a year after launching School of Song, co-founders Blue Sheffer and Steven van Betten found themselves awake until...
Corb Lund Celebrates the Beauty of Bleed
PUBLISHED Feb 21, 2024
Corb Lund wants to welcome you to his living room. His new album, El Viejo, is the next best thing to hanging out at home with him and his...
Trans-Canada Highwaymen Channel the Spirit — but Not the Sound — of Classic AM Pop
PUBLISHED Nov 16, 2023
They're not Johnny, Kris, Waylon and Willie, who formed the iconic supergroup known as the Highwaymen — but the Trans-Canada Highwaymen are...
Metric Turned a Church into a Studio and Indulged Their Wickedest Musical Whims
PUBLISHED Oct 12, 2023
Impulse purchases were all the rage in 2020. Some people got dogs, others bought cottages. Metric bought a church in small-town Ontario and...
Does AI Pose a Mortal Threat to the Music Industry, or Is it Just "Another Tool in the Toolkit"?
PUBLISHED Jul 11, 2023
"David Bowie doing a somersault." In the time it took to type the prompt, an image of "Heroes"-era Bowie loads on the mounted TV, his legs...
Stefana Fratila Took a Trip to NASA and Captured the Sound of Our Solar System
PUBLISHED Apr 20, 2023
Have you ever wondered what the planets sound like? Toronto producer Stefana Fratila has, and she went on a five-year mission to find out....
Meet the Vinyl Maker Who Cut Every Arkells Holiday 7-Inch by Hand
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2023
Between supply chain disruptions and housebound collectors having more time with their turntables, the COVID-19 pandemic has left vinyl rec...
Canadian Guitarists Pick Their Favourite Riff of All Time
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2023
"The very idea of the riff is the electric guitar's greatest contribution to humanity," says PUP guitarist Steve Sladkowski. Perhaps even...