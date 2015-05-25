Maryland Deathfest
Primordial
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 24
PUBLISHED May 25, 2015
Smeared in corpsepaint and glowering at the crowd, it's easy to assume that front man Alan Averill's entire onstage persona is based on int...
Anaal Nathrakh
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 24
PUBLISHED May 25, 2015
These English extreme metal wizards are an emotional paradox. There are many other bands that are as relentlessly, unapologetically negativ...
Neurosis
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 24
PUBLISHED May 25, 2015
There are a lot of fantastic performances every year at Maryland Deathfest. Bands tend to bring their A-game; being tight and well rehearse...
Melt-Banana
Soundstage, Baltimore MD, May 24
PUBLISHED May 25, 2015
If you were to guess which bands would have inspired one of the wildest, most ecstatic and exuberant pits of the festival, Japanese noise w...
Einherjer
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 23
PUBLISHED May 24, 2015
Deathfest's overlords are intelligent dictators, and know that variety keeps things interesting, and so while death metal is still the titu...
Blood Red Throne
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 23
PUBLISHED May 24, 2015
There are few things more delightful than having your expectations exceeded by a mile, and Blood Red Throne accomplished this magnificently...
Triptykon
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 23
PUBLISHED May 24, 2015
This set was a redemptive one for Tom G. Warrior and company. The Swiss blackened doomsayers were set to play Deathfest last year, but were...
Arcturus
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 23
PUBLISHED May 24, 2015
Having just released their first full-length in over ten years, their first since their 2007 breakup, this performance by the experimental,...