Maryland Deathfest
Devourment
Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore MD, May 21
PUBLISHED May 23, 2015
These Texan death metal veterans have known their share of adversity: they've broken up and re-formed three times and faced the death of fo...
Conan
The Ram's Head Live, Baltimore MD, May 21
PUBLISHED May 23, 2015
Hailing from Liverpool, these stoner doom frost giants put on a surprising set. While their aural aesthetic is all crushing doom and weight...
​Mobb Deep
Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore MD, May 21
PUBLISHED May 23, 2015
One of the most unexpected performances of the festival may stand as one of its best; about a month before the event, Deathfest organizers...
Funebrarum
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2015
It's always tough to go on early the first long day of Deathfest, as many fans are stuck in line outside picking up their passes, but New J...
Vallenfyre
Edison Lot, Baltimore MD, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2015
Despite the sweet hot sunshine beating down on the Edison lot, Vallenfyre seemed to bring their own cloud of heaviness with them for this l...
Napalm Death
Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore MD, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2015
There are few extreme metal vocalists more beloved than Barney Greenway, and with good reason. The Birmingham native is as dryly humorous a...
Day Three with Dark Angel, Unleashed, Sarke
Various Venues, Baltimore MD, May 24
PUBLISHED May 26, 2014
By Saturday, traffic between Maryland Deathfest's three venues seemed to hit its stride, and there was a steady stream of traffic between t...
Day Four with My Dying Bride, Candlemass, Gorguts
Various Venues, Baltimore MD, May 25
PUBLISHED May 26, 2014
The final day of Maryland Deathfest XII started on a high note, with a compelling performance from occult doom wizards Windhand. The rich g...