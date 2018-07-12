Halifax Jazz
Alvvays
Halifax Jazz Festival, Halifax NS, July 11
PUBLISHED Jul 12, 2018
The Halifax Jazz Festival's outdoor waterfront venue may be the biggest stage Alvvays have played in Halifax since breaking out with their...
The Robert Glasper Experiment
Marquee Club, Halifax NS, July 4
PUBLISHED Jan 23, 2018
The Robert Glasper Experiment has a number of "tells" revealing the intentions of its namesake, the acclaimed 36-year-old American jazz pia...
Reeny Smith
Festival Main Stage, Halifax NS, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2017
North Preston, NS's Reeny Smith has had her share of noteworthy opening sets in Halifax, including one for Grammy-winning vocalist Lisa Fis...
Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Festival Main Stage, Halifax NS, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2017
If you had any doubts about the rocketship trajectory Anderson .Paak's career has been on over the past two years, his performance at the H...
Blue Rodeo
Festival Main Stage, Halifax NS, July 14
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2017
The Halifax Jazz Festival takes place over five days in July. So while it risked being a bit on-the-nose, Blue Rodeo bookending their headl...
Ron Sexsmith
Festival Main Stage, Halifax NS, July 14
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2017
Forget his reputation as a dour man of sad-sack songs: Ron Sexsmith can really shred a guitar. An acoustic guitar, mind you. But as if re...
Andy Shauf
St. Matthew's United Church, Halifax NS, July 14
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2017
The last time Andy Shauf played Halifax's St. Matthew's Church in 2015, his Polaris-shortlisted album The Party was more concept than conce...
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Festival Main Stage, Halifax NS, July 17
PUBLISHED Jul 18, 2016
With the exception of a half hour rain-and-lightning assault that interrupted Lauryn Hill's set Tuesday night (July 12), the Halifax Jazz F...