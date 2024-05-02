features
Weezer's 25 Best Songs Since 2000
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
Weezer's self-titled LP, widely known as the 'Blue Album,' turns 30 on May 10. It's a major milestone, but a bittersweet one, since it...
Five Must-Sees at 2024's Toronto Comic Arts Festival
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
It's that time of year again, folks! Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) is heading back to the Reference Library for the weekend of May 11...
Five Must-See Acts at Suoni Per Il Popolo 2024
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
Montreal's long-running Suoni per il Popolo is the embodiment of an adventurous, community-driven music festival. Its 2024 lineup is...
The Hold Steady's Craig Finn on How Toronto "Changed the Whole Way We Tour"
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
The Hold Steady changed the way they tour after an excellent run of Toronto shows, says vocalist Craig Finn on the first episode of...
Five Must-See Acts at Dawson City Music Festival
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
The Dawson City Music Festival is returning to Yukon this year, bringing with it a stacked slate of Canadian artists from local...
DijahSB on Getting Shouted Out by Kid Cudi and How Rapping Is Like Wrestling
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Even if DijahSB doesn't release any new music this year, 2024 is already poised to bloom beautifully for the rapidly emerging Toronto rappe...
Five Must-See Acts at New Brunswick's AREA 506 Festival
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Prepare to go runnin' through the 6 with your woes — the 506, that is. In case you didn't know, the 506 area code is in New Brunswick — and...
Five Must-See Acts from the 2024 Vancouver International Jazz Fest
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
Now 39 years in, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival is firmly entrenched in its city's music scene — all year round through the Coas...