comedy
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 24, 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Category is: things I need, a DJ succeeds, corporate greed, Bill Maher requires weed, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
'Saturday Night Live' Ended Season 49 Energetically, Despite Sabrina Carpenter's Decaf Performance
May 18, 2024
PUBLISHED May 19, 2024
A strong and memorable Saturday Night Live season ended with a funny and solid finale. Jake Gyllenhaal was a dedicated and great host, whil...
Nathan Fielder Was a Pouty Canuck at Playoff Game 5
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
When he's not busy being fun, relaxed and easy-going, Nathan Fielder loves to have a bad time at sports games. At first, his sulky ways...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 17, 2024
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
We asked Lauren Boebert to autograph a "Beetlejuice The Musical" playbill, a pear's YouTube channel, BBL, a spell, and much more from this...
John Mulaney's 'Everybody's in L.A.' Is as Chaotic and Confusing as the City Itself
Hosted by John Mulaney
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Hosting a talk show famously takes a little while to get right. Comedians like Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien took months or even years to...
Adam Sandler-Led 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Officially Ordered by Netflix
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Adam Sandler will soon swing into action as Happy Gilmore once again, as a hotly anticipated sequel to his 1996 comedy has been ordered by...
Maya Rudolph and Vampire Weekend Had Rip-Roaring Fun on Strangely Scatological 'SNL'
May 11, 2024
PUBLISHED May 12, 2024
Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph returned to have some rip-roaring fun (there were a number of jokes about farting and pants pooping),...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 10, 2024
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Put up a fence to hide the boat from view, Macklemore dropped a song like this before you, dropping Toronto real estate value, what do we h...