Chris Ware
The Humblest Cartoonist on Earth
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Last October, CNN.com ran an interview with cartoonist Chris Ware. "[He] is so soft-spoken," the reporter noted, "that a tape recorder inch...
Billy Mavreas
At Home In Monastiraki
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Billy Mavreas is sitting behind the counter of his antique shop in the north end of Montreal's St. Laurent Blvd., inking a poster for a loc...
David Collier's Fictional Facts
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
There are countless stories swirling around David Collier's head. Spend an hour talking to the 38-year-old cartoonist and you'll find yours...
Paul of Montreal
Cartoonist Michel Rabagliati Preserves Montreal's Vanishing Past
PUBLISHED Apr 1, 2003
A foot-long poodle is licking your shins. You are in the foyer of Michel Rabagliati's suburban home a tan, well-kept, sensible abode. "St...
King of Dreams
Ho Che Anderson Explores the Myth of Martin Luther King
PUBLISHED Dec 1, 2002
"I wasn't really worried whether or not I could pull it off," says 33 year old Ho Che Anderson. "I put pressure on myself, but I don't bow...
In the Dark
The Macabre Vision of Thomas Ott
PUBLISHED May 1, 2002
"Since I was a boy, I've had black thoughts," says says Swiss cartoonist Thomas Ott, speaking slowly on the phone from Zurich. "In my work,...
Henriette Valium
Parody's Pope
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2002
In Montreal, he is called the Pope of Comics. "He's the master," says Hlne B., a local cartoonist and shopkeeper at Fichtre, the city's pre...