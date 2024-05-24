Articles by Alexander Harris
The Shuvs
Can't Find Love
PUBLISHED Nov 16, 2016
The Shuvs, formed in 2013 and independent to this day, inject soul into Toronto's DIY movement. Their first full-length LP, Can't Find Love...
Casper Skulls
Lips & Skull EP
PUBLISHED Oct 26, 2016
Casper Skulls' first EP on Buzz Records is certain to generate some attention outside of the rock quartet's home base in Toronto. Lips & Sk...
Wild Pink
4 Songs
PUBLISHED Oct 5, 2016
New York City power-pop trio Wild Pink return with the aptly titled four-song EP 4 Songs, their third since 2015. It opens with the atmos...
Old Cabin
Saturn Return
PUBLISHED Aug 26, 2016
On his new six-song EP Saturn Return, Whitehorse, Yukon artist Jona Barr, better known as Old Cabin, evokes the corners of our country char...
Steve Gunn
Eyes on the Lines
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2016
Brooklyn guitarist Steve Gunn has appeared on 14 full-length albums in his nearly decade-long career, including seven of his own; he's perh...
Twin Peaks
Down in Heaven
PUBLISHED May 11, 2016
American rock quintet Twin Peaks' third album, Down in Heaven, is a 13-song rock record that bleeds influences from throughout rock history...
The Garrys
Warm Buds
PUBLISHED May 4, 2016
Saskatoon sister trio the Garrys have more than just genetics in common; Erica, Julie and Lenore clearly have a fondness for lo-fi nu-wop g...
Woodpigeon
T R O U B L E
PUBLISHED Mar 30, 2016
Marking a decade since the release of the first Woodpigeon album, the Calgary indie-folk collective led by Mark Andrew Hamilton have unleas...