music reviews
Jonah Yano Made Thought Tangible at Highlands Music Festival
Camp Walden, September 27
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2024
The music at Highlands Music Festival is carefully scheduled at three stages littered across Camp Walden. There is the Main Stage...
Skratch Bastid and Friends Brought the Bounce to POP Montreal
Marche des Possible, September 28
PUBLISHED Sep 30, 2024
At the top of his set at Skratch Bastid's BBQ cookout, DJ Nu-Mark hilariously recollected having "bottles thrown on me by Green Day ...
Nabihah Iqbal Was a Dream at POP Montreal
Rialto Theatre, September 28
PUBLISHED Sep 30, 2024
I was excited to settle down and witness what I considered one of POP Montreal 2024's strongest bookings — London-born producer, songwriter...
Naima Bock's 'Below a Massive Dark Land' Hides a Universe of Light
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Sep 30, 2024
The title of Naima Bock's sophomore record is a bit of a misnomer — the immense, looming weight of a phrase like 'Below a Great Dark Land'...
Leif Vollebekk Speaks to the Past on 'Revelation'
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2024
For some artists, the songwriting muse visits through acts of conscious collaboration. For Leif Vollebekk, the solitude of the...
Mustafa Takes a Profound Journey on 'Dunya'
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2024
'Dunya,' Mustafa's full-length debut, roughly translates from Arabic to "the world in all its flaws." And to be sure, there is an entire...
The Hives Were Electrifying in Toronto
History, September 16
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2024
When the Hives broke through in the early 2000s with their breakneck take on garage punk, it should have come as a surprise to no one...
PJ Harvey Created a Singular Now in Toronto
History, September 25
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2024
There was a subtle dissonance at the outset of PJ Harvey's Wednesday night show in Toronto; the crowd at History seemed struck by some...